Students learn stage combat and vocal development in Shakespeare Camp

"It's unlike other camps in many ways. If you want professional level education, then we're going to work."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community College kicked off their Shakespeare Camp Monday morning with the Maryland Entertainment Group.

The camp gives students a professional-level experience in learning iconic scenes from William Shakespeare’s works. Alongside Professional Actress Anna Kurtz, students had the opportunity to learn stage combat, vocal and physical development, play analysis and more.

“There are camps that are low-key and that they don’t expect as much and that’s ok, but we think if you’re willing to rock up for something this challenging, we’re going to go ahead and challenge you,” Kurtz said.

The students will have an opportunity to showcase their skills at the end of the week by putting on a full Shakespeare showcase.

