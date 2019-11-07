Students get firsthand look at potential aviation careers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Employers from all over the United States were on hand at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’s annual career fair to meet students and map out a plan for their future.

The one-stop career fair held Tuesday morning featured 26 employers from Piedmont Airlines, United Airlines, as well as Maryland State Police.

Nearly 200 students got a firsthand look at aviation jobs that could be in their future.

