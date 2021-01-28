Students could be returning to Montgomery County schools in “very small” groups before March

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Board of Education discussed their plan to bring “very small” groups of students back into school buildings at the end of February.

Betty Ball, an MCPS parent, said virtual learning has prevented her son from getting all of the resources he can. “My son is one of just thousands of children in our community, particularly our special needs community, for whom virtual learning is not accessible,” Ball said.

Kylee Meyer, an MCPS student, does not want to go back into the classrooms and doesn’t think teachers should have to either.

“My dad is a first responder, and my mom works in health care,” Kylee said. “They have been able to get the vaccine, so I know they are safer now when they go to work. I hope that you wait to reopen schools until my teachers can get the vaccine too.”

This comes after Governor Hogan’s push for all school systems across the state to adopt a hybrid model by March 1. In this new plan, special education students and those in career and technology programs could be the group that is included.

Jack Smith, the MCPS superintendent said, “I fully expect that the school system, and all others in Maryland, and the nation will open as they typically do next fall.”

MCPS’s plan previous to this announcement was a start date of March 15th for reopening. At the February 9th board meeting staff members will present a new plan to bring students back earlier and recommendations about possible changes to the academic calendar will come February 23rd.