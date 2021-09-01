Students and staff adjust to being back in school for the 2021 fall school year

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Students are back to school and Wednesday makes day three for Washington County schools.

About 525 students are back in the school building at Williamsport Elementary. Last school year, there were four different stages of bringing students back, called concurrent teaching.

Some teachers even adopted new mic systems so their students can hear them better through their masks.

“We found that it was difficult with concurrent teaching and with students that were listening through the cameras. In some of the classrooms, you’ll see them coding a microphone because it’s easier for when a student does have to go out on quarantine — the teachers are willing to do that,” said Rhonda Smith, the principal of Williamsport Elementary.

This school year, Williamsport Elementary has implemented a new program called “A.B.L.E. school,” which is a virtual school for students whose parents are wishing to keep them at home.