Student teams gather in Hagerstown for robotics competition

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Fourteen teams gathered in South Hagerstown High School for a robotics competition.
Using student-made and -programmed robots, the participants were tasked with moving cubes into the designated areas in order to score and advance their rank. The game was played on a 12’x12′ field, with two team labeled red and blue, both competed in matches consisting of a 15 second autonomous period, followed by a 1:45 driver controlled period.
The following school teams participated in this competition:
- Barbara Ingram School for the Arts
- Boonsboro Middle School
- Boonsboro High School
- Carroll Educational Robotics
- Hancock Middle Senior High School
- Ivm Bio-Quantum Club
- North Hagerstown High School
- Oakdale High School
- Smithsburg High School
- South Hagerstown High School
- Springfield Middle School
- Washington County Technical High
- Western Heights Middle School
