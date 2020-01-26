Student teams gather in Hagerstown for robotics competition

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Fourteen teams gathered in South Hagerstown High School for a robotics competition.

Using student-made and -programmed robots, the participants were tasked with moving cubes into the designated areas in order to score and advance their rank. The game was played on a 12’x12′ field, with two team labeled red and blue, both competed in matches consisting of a 15 second autonomous period, followed by a 1:45 driver controlled period.

The following school teams participated in this competition:

  • Barbara Ingram School for the Arts
  • Boonsboro Middle School
  • Boonsboro High School
  • Carroll Educational Robotics
  • Hancock Middle Senior High School
  • Ivm Bio-Quantum Club
  • North Hagerstown High School
  • Oakdale High School
  • Smithsburg High School
  • South Hagerstown High School
  • Springfield Middle School
  • Washington County Technical High
  • Western Heights Middle School

