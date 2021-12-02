Student arrested at Linganore High School, threatened another student with a knife

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A student is in custody after threatening someone with a knife at Linganore High School on Thursday. No injuries have been reported as a result of the threat.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place around 9 a.m., when 19-year-old Reese Anthony Wilson pulled a knife on another student inside of a classroom. The unidentified student alerted a school resource officer (SRO), which led to Wilson being removed from his classroom.

Police said Wilson fully cooperated with school administration and the SROS, admitting to his actions and turning over the knife. Following an investigation, Wilson was arrested and brought to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He’s being charged with 1st and 2nd-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a deadly weapon on school property.

“While today’s event and arrest at Linganore High School is unfortunate, it shows the excellent working relationship between FCPS school staff and FCSO SRO’s to swiftly and effectively investigate crime reports and provide a proper resolution,” Lt. Jason Deater, SRO Commander for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Linganore High School administrators said school counselors are available for any students who need support after this incident, and school officials are able to answer any questions parents may have.