Student Advocates Protecting the Planet hosts “Eco Evening”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Marc Elrich joined the “Eco Evening” virtual town hall series that engages the youth to be involved in environmental issues.

The session was led by members of the “Student Advocates Protecting the Planet” program or “SAPPlings.”

They discussed environmental topics such as sustainability and a greener economy.

Specifically, SAPPlings goal is to encourage more young people to be active residents who are dedicated to protecting and nurturing the environment and the community.

