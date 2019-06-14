Strong winds bring down high tension power line

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Around 5 p.m. there was a report of a tree down on a high tension power line. The power is back on and the road is now open.

The incident occurred around 154 Artizan Street near Williamsport Retirement Village. The retirement village houses over 200 people who were affected by the power outage.

Workers said they used a generator to give their facility power during this time.

There was partial road closure for a brief period of time until the tree was removed off of the road. Potomac Edison arrived to the scene around 6 p.m. to access the damage and restore power.