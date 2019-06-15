Streets blocked off for Tour of Washington County bike race

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown and a portion of Washington County closed off some streets for the annual Tour of Washington County Bicycle Race.

For this year’s race, event organizers say just over 250 cyclists from all over the nation have registered. The tour kicked off with a race through downtown Hagerstown. Throughout the weekend, cyclists will be racing through Smithsburg, Boonsboro and Williamsport.

“It’s events like this that lay the bedrock or foundation for other events to come in Washington County,” said Joseph Jefferson, team director for the Antietam Velo Club, “so if it wasn’t for races like the Tour of Washington County, we wouldn’t have events at the national level that take place in our region.”

Organizers say the Tour of Washington County has been going on for over 13 years.