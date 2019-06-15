Streets blocked off for Tour of Washington County bike race

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown and a portion of Washington County closed off some streets for the annual Tour of Washington County Bicycle Race.

For this year’s race, event organizers say just over 250 cyclists from all over the nation have registered. The tour kicked off with a race through downtown Hagerstown. Throughout the weekend, cyclists will be racing through Smithsburg, Boonsboro and Williamsport.

“It’s events like this that lay the bedrock or foundation for other events to come in Washington County,” said Joseph Jefferson, team director for the Antietam Velo Club, “so if it wasn’t for races like the Tour of Washington County, we wouldn’t have events at the national level that take place in our region.”

Organizers say the Tour of Washington County has been going on for over 13 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.