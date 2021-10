GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Gaithersburg Department of Public Works is hosting a construction project on Pheasant Run Drive.

This work will fully begin on Friday, Oct. 8, and it will last roughly until the end of the month. The work will take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There will be parking restrictions and possibly some delays so residents should plan accordingly.