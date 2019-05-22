Stormwater swell "swamp" concerns Whispering Hills residents Video

SMITHSBURG, Md. - A stormwater swell, or what residents are calling a swamp, is concerning Whispering Hills residents.

The swamp that formed off Gieser Road is naturally designed to hold water so that the houses around it do not flood.

There has been concern about the number of mosquitos around the area and that the path near it hasn't been mowed.

This courtesy path runs through the area that kids would usually use to walk to school, but since the path is flooded, the school bus now makes a stop to pick up the kids.

Residents said they want a bridge built, but that is out of the town's budget.

"We don't have the money to put in a $50,000 such bridge to go across there is what it comes down to. Right now the pathway is what it is. It is there if it is dry to be used and not if it can't be," said Jack Kesselring, the mayor of Smithsburg.

The mayor stated that he is working with a nearby municipality to address mowing the area and dealing with the mosquito problem.