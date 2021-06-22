Storm causes thousands of power outages across Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Monday’s storms left thousands of houses in Hagerstown without power. Roughly 6,000 houses were impacted. That’s one-third of Hagerstown Light Department’s service area.

The Hagerstown Light Department worked through Monday night leaving a remaining 300-500 houses still without power by Tuesday morning.

“Crews were out pretty much all night to attempt to restore power in Hagerstown lot of trees came down a lot of big tree limbs… there was a lot of extensive damage and the wind was a major factor in that storm,” said Wes Decker Communications Officer for the City of Hagerstown.

The storm also caused a number of traffic lights to stop working across Hagerstown. By Tuesday morning, just two lights were still not working. One was at the corner of Summit Avenue and Baltimore Street and one was at the corner of Summit Avenue and Antietam Street.

“We actually had some contractors come on board to help Public Works because it was just that extensive,” said Decker.

If the power is out at your house because of the storm, you can call 301-790-2600 to let the Hagerstown Light Department know that your power needs to be restored.