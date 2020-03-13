Stores impacted by coronavirus panic purchases

The panic buying has caused concerns for store owners as they struggle to meet the high demands.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Many stores are running out of common everyday necessities due to COVID-19 panic.

La Bodega, a local grocery store in Hagerstown says they’ve faced shortages with some of their products due to this panic-buying. Hand sanitizer, rice, beans, and cleaning supplies are some of the items they’ve seen in high demand. The store owner says they are not sure what they’ll do if the panic buying continues.

“Today we got restocked and when we went down to DC where we usually buy our stuff there was a limit on the stuff we were allowed to buy so actually we’re kind of worried too because how are we going to meet the demand of everybody trying to buy everything,” said Ericka Osorio, owner of La Bodega.

One of the most sought after items is toilet paper, which is not needed to prevent or protect against the virus.