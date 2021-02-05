Stoney Creek Farm expansion seen as way to drive Washington County business development

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Department of Business Development is working with a Boonsboro area entrepreneur on a prospective tourist destination.

Stoney Creek Farm sits on a historic property in a pristine rural setting. Brandon Green plans to expand the home site on the grounds as a bed & breakfast in the heart of the Civil War historic trails. An event space is also planned, and the county is hoping to see a positive economic ripple effect from the venture.

“We have a vision to make sure that this particular project is a huge win for the community,” said Green. “As an example, we’re committed to having 80 percent of our suppliers and our vendors come from the local people here in Washington County.”



Leslie Hart with the Washington County Department of Business Development said, “There are probably 100 businesses from the interstate to here, and all those businesses will be touched by the people that visit Stoney Creek Farm.”

Green hopes the expansion plans will be completed by summer.