Stolen fire arms, multiple drugs recovered in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Two people are behind bars after a search for stolen firearms turned into a drug arrest in Cumberland.

The Cumberland Police Department was called to the 200 block of E. Union St. over the weekend for reports of a burglary. Over half a dozen firearms had been stolen from the residence.

Following an investigation, officers were led to the 200 block of Virginia Ave. and the 400 block of E Fourth St., where they recovered the stolen guns. Multiple controlled dangerous substances were also found by the CPD.

On Monday, Jonathan Edward Harriss and Bruce Allen Williams were arrested.

The two are facing multiple charges for possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, for the theft, and for “numerous firearm-related” incidents.