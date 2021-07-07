Still no leads in homicide of 19-year-old; MCPD is asking for public’s help

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from Montgomery County are still investigating the February 4 homicide of 19-year-old Tyshun Gary Jaheim Williams that occurred in Gaithersburg.

On February 4, 2021, at approximately 3:19 p.m., the Emergency Communications Center received a call from someone who saw a person lying on the ground behind a business located in the 15700 block of Shady Grove Road.

Officers and Fire and Rescue personnel responded and located Williams deceased from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe that Williams was killed in the late evening hours of February 3rd.

Investigators have exhausted possible leads and are urging anyone with information regarding this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or via the P3 Tips app. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect(s).