STEM education helps Frederick County meet employment needs

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland has long been hoping to serve as a pipeline for the explosion of high-tech businesses coming to relocate in the county.

Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, has been concentrating on CREST — Center for Research, Engineering, Science and Technology — to meet workforce needs. Funding from public sources has dried up, at least for now.

But local schools are producing qualified graduates to fill empty slots. Frederick County Public Schools have been emphasizing STEM education — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Erin Landsman coordinates the program for the school system and says the students are excelling at the coursework, making them ideal candidates for employment at some of the biotech, health sciences, electronic and research employers in the county.

As a matter of fact, Frederick County is hosting the Maryland Science Olympiad on Saturday at Oakdale High School with participation from nine middle schools.

So while CREST awaits the financial support it has been counting on, STEM education in the Frederick County Public Schools are richly preparing students for successful careers in their own backyard with some of the leading employers in the emerging global economy.