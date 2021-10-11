STEM education focused on early, even pre-K, preparation for the workforce

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We’ve all heard about the importance of “STEM” education — science, technology, engineering and math.

It is seen as being a key to training tomorrow’s workforce and many community non-profits are applying grant funds to teach these skills to students at a very early age. Beacon House in Hagerstown is one such nonprofit learning center that starts kids on STEM skills as early as preschool, with an emphasis on teaching kids from K through five.

Anthony Williams with Beacon House says learning is now more than just reading from a book. It is learning how to problem-solve.

“It’s really getting kids to problem solve, work together, and really build those skill sets so they can actually join the workforce in the future,” said Williams.

The STEM program is being broadened even to be “STEAM” — the “A” for arts. And for some preschool educators it is now “STREAM” — with the “R” standing for “reading.”