Stay Home Senior Service Inc. continues to care for high-risk residents

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans over the age of 65 were already at risk for serious health complications, but with the coronavirus pandemic, senior citizens are at an all-time high health risk.

“We do it because someone needs to, I mean seniors need care and now more than ever, it’s almost better to get that extra hand at home rather than having to go to a hospital.” said VP Stay Home Senior Service Inc. Rebekah Blum.

Hagerstown’s family-owned Stay Home Senior Services incorporated serves Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania seniors and is continuing to care with new protocols.

“All of our health care workers go through a virtual health check now before each shift, so they have COVID-19 questions they have to answer and if they are flagged they can’t go to work,” said Blum.

Blum encourages the care for seniors since most of the time they already might feel isolated, and with the pandemic looming over their heads, isolation may be at an all time high for some.

“We normally deal with seniors who are used to isolation, I mean they don’t get out as much, they don’t see a lot of people so that’s one of the things we try to do is help engage them,” said Blum. “Talk with them and make sure they’re ok but now, everyone is kind of feeling isolated.”

For seniors to not feel isolated, Stay Home Senior Services is hosting a Great Garden Race, to regrow store bought vegetables right in their backyards.