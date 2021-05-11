Stay cool this summer: Fredrick to reopen pools

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — During the summer, a favorite activity for many is taking a nice cool dip in the pool. While that might have been compromised thanks to the pandemic last year, this year, Frederick residents will have the pool to stay cool.

The city of Frederick announced all city-managed outdoor swimming pools will open this summer.

The William R. Diggs Memorial swimming pool is set to open on May 29, just in time for Memorial Day, and the Edward P. Thomas, Jr. Memorial pool is scheduled to open in mid-June.

Staff say COVID-19 protocols are still in place, so it’s important to take the proper precautions.

“The city of Frederick has set the limit of 12 people at the digs pool because it is a smaller facility, and we will be monitoring that throughout the summer to tell whether or not we can increase those numbers, especially with restrictions lifting, but we’ll be starting off with a very small number.so everyone feels comfortable,” said Jennifer M. Mogus, Recreation Supervisor of the City of Frederick.

Pre-registration through the city’s registration system is required for pool visitors; spots are limited, so be sure to register soon.

More information can be found here.