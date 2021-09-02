State’s Attorney’s Office celebrates 1-year milestone of Evidence Review Unit

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office is marking its one-year anniversary since the inception of the Evidence Review Unit.

The ERU, which is comprised of four investigators and a supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney is responsible for identifying, requesting and reviewing all digital audio andvideo evidence generated by police during the course of a criminal investigation.

The ERU was formed in tandem with the Frederick City Police Department’s 2020 expansion of

their Body-Worn Camera Program and Maryland State Police. Combined, these devices produce on average

225 hours of raw footage per month. Each ERU investigator has the capacity to process and review about 4 hours of raw footage per day.