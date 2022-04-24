HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Losing a loved one can be one of the most difficult things to experience for any family. But to show some families that they have people to support them, the state’s attorney held a memorial service for those who have lost loved ones to crime.

The Crime Victims’ memorial service is an event that is held in four parts of Maryland. In the western region, it was Washington County’s turn to host this year’s event.

“We hold our annual memorial service for victims that have been lost due to a murder or manslaughter case traffic fatality every day and we recognize all of those that we have lost within our western region and we incorporate the survivors to be a part of the program, Director of the Victim-Witness Unit, Jill Ritter explained.

The service included guest speakers, singing performances, and most importantly, a reading of the names of survivors lost throughout the years within the region.

“When we hear the names we recognize the names and sometimes we are in tears as well, remembering these people,” Washington County State Attorney, Regina Cirincion said. “But I think it’s an I think it’s the fellowship that they get from all being together.”

Washington County was also one of two counties to host this event in person, which in return made the families and survivors walk away feeling nothing but love and support.

“I hope that they realize that we don’t forget their loved ones either and that we will always be here than with their loved one’s name, whether it’s on a banner and a program that we don’t forget, we don’t let anybody forget, Cirincion said.

There will also be a color splash walk to bring awareness to crime victims’ rights on April 29.