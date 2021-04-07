State-run mass vaccination site now offering walk-up appointments

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The mass vaccination site at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets is offering walk-up appointments for all adults over the age of 16.

The site now has a no-appointment vaccination line outside of the facility. This follows an announcement that Governor Hogan made on Monday explaining that the state launched a no-appointment walk-up line at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.

Governor Hogan also announced that all adults over the age of 16 are now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. However, eligible 16 and 17-year-olds will only be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. This is the only vaccine approved with emergency use authorization by the FDA.

The state officials also stated that residents should be aware that the process for no-appointment lines will take longer, and there is no guarantee of receiving a vaccine.

Howard Hensley received his vaccine at the Premium Outlets mass vaccination site. However, he pre-registered for his appointment. He explained that while it only took him an hour to register online, he still encourages people to come to the walk-up line if they want to get their vaccine.

“The line actually isn’t that long for the walk-ups even. But if you can register, I would register,” Hensley said. “But if not, I would still come down because they are still moving those people in in-between some of the appointments.”

More walk-in vaccination lines across Maryland are expected to be opened near the future.

For more information about the COVID vaccine phases and to find the vaccination site closest to you, please visit the Maryland COVID website.