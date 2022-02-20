State police see an increase in unemployment scams

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are seeing a rise in unemployment scams and they’re urging people to be careful.

Police say people are receiving text messages, emails, and phone calls impersonating the Department of Labor in order to get your login information and access your unemployment benefits.

“Go to the Department of Labor [website] the way you would normally sign in for your unemployment, and check it that way. I know it’s probably impossible to do a phone call but if you can call them by phone. Never use the number that’s in the text messenger email to call that phone go to a scammer also. But you go through the official site to make all contacts,” said Joe Dugan, Internet Safety Specialist for Maryland State Police.

If you find yourself in this situation police are urging you to report any fraud scams to the Maryland Department of Labor or call the police.