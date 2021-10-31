State Police investigating armed robbery in Calvert County

OWINGS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are searching for two masked suspects involved in an armed robbery and assault Sunday morning.

The armed robbery occurred around 6:00 a.m. at a convenience store in the 100 block of Chesapeake Beach Road. Two men wearing masks walked into the store and placed items on the counter to purchase.

One of the men removed a firearm and aimed it at the cashier, striking her in the head. Both suspects then removed cash from the register before taking it out and throwing it on the floor.

Police say items of clothing from one of the suspects were recovered in a nearby residential neighborhood, including pants and a jacket.

“One of the men, who appears to be Caucasian, is wearing black pants, a black rain jacket, a black baseball style hat with a blue brim, and a blue medical style face mask. The other man also appears to be Caucasian and is wearing a red and black mottled hooded sweatshirt, a medical style facemask, gray sweatpants with three black stripes down each leg, and a baseball hat with unclear coloring,” read a description of the suspects in a press release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.