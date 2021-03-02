HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s newest mayor, Emily Keller, and City Council members delivered Hagerstown’s State of the City virtually.

The 2021 State of the City started off with a video presentation, talking about the growth of the city and its successes over the past year. Some of the highlights include the curbside pickup program that began during the pandemic, a new skate park for the community and the addition of hundreds of jobs through the new Amazon fulfillment center.

People heard from Mayor Emily Keller about how Hagerstown has been handling the pandemic. Councilmembers answered questions and discussed what the future looks like for the city.

“We’re focused on improving our quality of life and economic development and just bringing back the crowds, like I said in that video, as it’s safe to do so,” said Keller.

The State of the City was hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.