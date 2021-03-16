State leaders virtually held the annual Substance Use Disorder Best Practices Conference

MARYLAND (WDVM)– On Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The annual Substance Use Disorder Best Practices Conference was held and state leaders discussed the increased use of opioids.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of June 2020, 13 percent of Americans reported starting or increasing substance use as a way of coping with stress or emotions related to COVID-19.

In Western Maryland, the region was the hardest-hit part of the state with regional increases in fatalities of 53 percent.

The conference also showed For the African American population in the state of Maryland overdose deaths increased by 33 percent among all other races.

“The increase in death shows that the adverse events can be dangerous to those who are susceptible to substance use disorder this change reminds us that the opioid crisis continues to evolve and our response must evolve as well,” said Boyd Rutherford Lieutenant Governor of Maryland.

The Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center is working on various programs and new ideas to combat the public health threat.