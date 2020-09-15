State leaders discuss health disparities across the state

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health reports the Hispanic population of positive COVID-19 tests are 4 times as high as the rest of the state, followed by African Americans at two times higher.

For the first time, the Maryland House of Delegates Public Health and Minority Health Disparities subcommittee held a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic and racial health disparities in the state.

Health officials said there is a lot of disparity in other health metrics across the state including underlying medical conditions and those disparities could lead to a lack of trust and access to the health care system.

“There is ongoing work,” said Acting Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services, Dr. Jinlene Chan. “I think that is making sure we have good and clean data as we look at this information around the state and to really push it down and understand it better as we move forward as it ongoing work that we are committed to doing.”

In Maryland, Prince George’s County is reporting the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases.