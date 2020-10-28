State Fire Marshals charge man in connection with June arson

WALDORF, Md. (WDVM) — A Prince George’s County man has been arrested in connection with a Waldorf car fire in June, Deputy State Fire Marshals said. The man was extradited from Maryland to D.C. yesterday after charges were filed earlier this month.

Tavon Eric Jackson, 27, set fire to the car of his cousin’s ex-girlfriend on the 3000 block of Otter Square, officials said. The incident took place around midnight on June 9 on the 3000 block of Otter Square.

Jackson later threatened the woman and displayed a gun in front of her, according to investigators.

Jackson is being held at Charles County Detention Center and is awaiting bond review. He is charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and handgun on a person.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 28 years imprisonment, and over $35,000 in fines.