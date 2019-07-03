State Fire Marshal gives tips on how to stay safe during a power outage

MARYLAND (WDVM) — With whipping winds potentially in Maryland’s forecast, the state fire marshal gave out tips on how to stay safe during a power outage.

Fire marshal Brian Geraci says the fire department urges people to use caution when using alternative light and electrical source. He says to use flashlights instead of candles. For those who prefer the look of candles, they can buy ones with a flickering light that is battery powered without the potential hazard.

Officials say there are other concerns the department has for residents when the power goes out. “Generators, obviously we want people to use generators safely we want them to at least be ten feet from the house, not near any openings. Please don’t use them inside the house, make sure you’re not refueling them while they’re still running or when they’re hot we see fires when that occurs, but make sure that you’re using it safely,” Geraci said.

Officials say these tips will help Marylanders enjoy a safe summer even when electrical service is disrupted.