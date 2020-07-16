State Farm agents present check to the Board of Breast Cancer Awareness

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Some local State Farm Agents gathered Thursday to present a check to the Board of Breast Cancer Awareness – Cumberland Valley INC.

Through State Farm’s Community Grant program, they have chosen to make donations in memory of Dan Hall, one of their local agents, who recently passed away on May 28.

Hall, who served on the Breast Cancer Awareness Board, also battled stage 4 colon cancer. Despite the challenges, he continued to stay positive and spread awareness until he departed.

Friends and family of Hall said it was easy to present a project idea for the grant proceeds. ” We will be purchasing “Gratitude Journals” that will be given to every cancer patient that utilizes our services. Each journal will be inscribed with an inspirational message about Dan, his life, and his commitment to find something every day to be thankful for.” said Stacy Horst.

Dan was born and raised in Berkeley County, West Virginia, and opened his State Farm office in Hagerstown in 2012. He was an active member of the community, serving the Washington County Chamber of Commerce as an ambassador to new businesses, as well as many other local organizations.









His friends and colleagues say he truly was an amazing individual and they are grateful for the opportunity to honor his memory by adding a gratitude journal to the collection of support items to give patients.

