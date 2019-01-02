Starting off the new year with an old tradition Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - As we enter into the new year, people look towards the future with resolutions and change in mind; but often, we also celebrate with a tradition.

Whether you are eating pork and sauerkraut on the first of January or kissing a loved one at the stroke of midnight, people celebrate the earth's revolution around the sun in one fashion or another, be it a time-honored or newly practiced custom.

"I've been trying to take a walk somewhere near water. I grew up near the ocean," said Cara Kodalen. "And my family would generally go to the beach for new years... So I'm just trying to keep that alive."

While some traditions honor family, others simply enjoy the time off.

"In the past, I'd say, just watching the Rose Bowl Parade, watching the football game for me," said TJ and Lindsay Hood, "Just hanging out cooking, being at home, being with family, enjoying the day off."