HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — for millions of American families of children with special needs, they had to quickly adapt to a new norm and a new routine.

According to research published recently in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, even before the pandemic Nearly 40 percent of young adults with autism never saw friends and half were not receiving any phone calls or being invited to activities.

However, it is very important that adults with special needs are able to socialize and form essential communication skills, but with the pandemic. It is challenging to keep a on going routine, especially for people with special needs.

But, with quarantine being slightly lifted Star Equestrian Center and Therapeutic Farm hosted an event for special needs adults.

This event allowed special needs adults to come together and interact in a fun way by practicing group communication skills to find Easter eggs.









The event was supposed to take place in April, but covid-19 postponed it until now, organizers say it’s never too late to hunt for Easter eggs , so now with precaution. Special needs adults came together to practice social skills, after being in quarantine for so long.

” I think it’s great that we finally get the chance to show our special needs adults, a special appreciation because often times I feel like their overlooked.” said event volunteer, Maria Dowler.