Star Community’s Executive Director retires after ten years

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Dallas Hopkins joined Star in 2009. The board of directors said he was instrumental in the growth and success of the organization and its programs.

Under his leadership, the residential and day program services expanded with the addition of three group homes and more.

Other board members said it was Hopkins’s mission to ensure that Star remains sustainable and true to its mission and culture.

“Under his leadership star has grown tremendously, his responsibilities at star include oversight of all our three programs, day program residential program and our star equestrian center, we have grown staff by 35% under his tenure,” Caroline Sayres said, the director of development for Star.

Star officials say they are still searching for a replacement.