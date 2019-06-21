Star Community Inc. hosts job fair

Openings include development assistant, crew leaders and a life skills mentor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Star Community Inc. hosted its job fair for openings with the organization.

According to Star’s human resource director, Lisa Thomas, if you were unable to make it to the event on June 21, you can go to the organization’s administrative office in downtown Hagerstown or their building located at 13757 Broadfording Church Road.

Openings include development assistant, crew leaders and a life skills mentor. The Star Community offers day programs and equestrian programs for people with and without developmental disabilities.

