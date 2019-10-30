Star Community announces a new Executive Director

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — Star Community Inc. in Hagerstown announces they have hired a new executive director.

Following extensive search, the board of directors of Star announces Luann Brechbill to their team. Brechbill is from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and has worked with individuals with disabilities for over 20 years.

Star officials say Brechbill’s dedication and non profit leadership commitment made her the perfect person for the job. Brechbill says, part of her mission is to help ensure that everyone, including individuals with various disabilities, are treated respectfully and equally.

“I’m excited to see where the state of Maryland is taking us in order to have our individuals have a meaningful life, get jobs and part of the community but making sure that each of our individuals have a choice in making those decisions,” Brechbill said.