Staff at The Greene Turtle donate 100% of tips to benefit Toys for Tots

Staff at restaurants in seven locations including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia will pool tips to purchase gifts for Toys for Tots.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Staff at The Greene Turtle restaurants in seven states will pool their tips for one day to purchase gifts for children during the holiday season, including those right here in Hagerstown.

The annual fundraiser, called Tips for Tots, kicked off on December 11 and helps to support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots gift drive.

The idea began in 2006, by bartender Corlie Brice of the chain’s Salisbury, Md., restaurant. Today more than 40 Greene Turtle locations participate in the effort, which has raised more than $500,000 over the years.

In addition, officials say The Greene Turtle’s corporate office will also add $500 to each team that raises at least $1,000 on its own.