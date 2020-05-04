Stabbing reported at the Walnut Towers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Walnut Towers in Hagerstown on Monday evening.

Washington County dispatch said the stabbing was reported at 11 S Walnut Street. After a preliminary investigation, police from the Hagerstown Police Department believe a man was injured during a drunken fight.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are unsure if the man was stabbed with a weapon or how he was specifically injured.

The investigation is ongoing.