HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Walnut Towers in Hagerstown on Monday evening.
Washington County dispatch said the stabbing was reported at 11 S Walnut Street. After a preliminary investigation, police from the Hagerstown Police Department believe a man was injured during a drunken fight.
The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are unsure if the man was stabbed with a weapon or how he was specifically injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
- Stabbing reported at the Walnut Towers
- Maryland Dept. of Agriculture says no reports of “Murder Hornet” in the state
- Washington County dairy producers to give free milk to those in need
- Fatal motorcycle accident temporarily closed I-68
- Maryland Theatre celebrates 105th birthday
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App