Stabbing incident suspect at large, Manassas City police ask for leads

MANASSAS, Va ( WDVM ) — The Manassas City Police Department Is looking for a man involved in a stabbing at the Liberia Avenue 7-Eleven late last month.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were fighting outside the store when the suspect stabbed the victim with an unknown object.

The suspect left the scene before officials arrived and the victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old with a beard and long braids.





He was last seen wearing a golden state warriors jersey and driving a silver Dodge sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manassas City Police Department.