Stabbing incident at Mattress Warehouse in Frederick County leaves one in critical condition

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the Mattress Warehouse located on located at 4949 New Design Road in Frederick, Maryland. Police found Virginia native Franklin Hernandez, age 27, wounded with multiple stab marks.

After a few minutes of investigation, police found 17-year-old William Romero-Cortez of Springfield, Virginia, running on foot.

Police found a 3-inch knife in his possession, and charged him with Attempted first-degree murder.

The victim is in critical but stable condition at to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

FCSO Detectives booked and charged Romero-Cortez, as an adult, at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.