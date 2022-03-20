HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Some parts of Downtown Hagerstown were closed off for Washington County’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Run Fest. The event was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic but this year they’re back and the community was excited.

Dozens of people in green filled the streets of Hagerstown. Some cheered people on, while others got their workout in and crossed the finish line. It was all for a good cause.

“Just like that it’s always good to be back you know that we’re starting to it’s it’s good to have it back for the community for the citizens,” said Jaime Dick, Director of Washington County’s Parks and Recreation.

Nearly 400 people participated in the event. Despite numbers being low, they’re excited to see everyone come out.

“The numbers are not like it used to be pre-pandemic. So it’s gonna take some time for people to want to do things,” said Dick.

Bethany Ridenour and Brooklyn Cooper have been participating in the race every year since 2018. They’re excited to be back.

“It’s a fun tradition. Really good really good, we look forward to it every year,” they said.

All the funds raised from Saturday’s event will be donated to the Washington County community free clinic. “It’s always rewarding to do it that way,” said Ridenhour.

There were several running events including a kids walk and a 5k run. Some participants used the event as practice.

“So this is like a tuneup race kind of thing. So I had another race in six week,” said participant Corey Centofonti. “I love racing. It’s fun. The crowds are nice. The atmosphere you always run better because you got that feeling going on. So it’s just nice to be back,” he said.

Other participants came for a good time.



“We didn’t practice at all. We’re not runners we just like doing it,” said Ridenour and Cooper.

Organizers say they don’t have a goal for how much they want to raise today they’re just happy to see the community come together.