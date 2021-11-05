Sports gambling approval delayed for casinos in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gamblers are going to have to continue to wait to place their sports bets in Maryland, as the Sports Wagering Application Review Committee (SWARC) ended their meeting this week without approving the 5 casino applications.

The applications have been sitting for weeks and need to be approved before Maryland Lottery can give its final approval.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) says this delay ignores that Marylanders voted for this legislation and if the committee doesn’t act, it could be months until anyone can bet on sports in Maryland.

Casinos also are frustrated with this delay continuing halfway through football season, costing them millions of dollars and jobs.

“Every week they’re 10s of millions of dollars that are being spent in other states that are not being spent in Maryland,” said John Martin, Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. “And the whole idea of getting sports wagering in Maryland was clearly to raise revenue. Revenue that benefits a number of good causes. Not the least of which is the blueprint for Maryland’s future, the education fund.”

In the meantime, the Maryland Lottery approved FanDuel, Caesar’s, and BetMGM to act as partners while casinos continue to wait.

Approval may come as early as November 18th at the next committee meeting, but it takes another 4-6 weeks to go through the final stages of licensing.