Sports betting bill expected to pass in Maryland; Live Casino gives preview

HANOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Almost all bets are in: it looks like sports betting is making its way closer to getting the green light in Maryland. Early this month lawmakers passed a bill that will allow it.

“We’ll be ready, both of our locations will be ready, and we already have an existing partnership with Fanduel in Pittsburg and in Philadelphia,” said Steven Micheletti, VP of food beverage at Live Casinos.

Sports & Social at Maryland Live Casino and Hotel would be the first of its kind in Maryland featuring over 200 seats and large tv screens to keep tabs on those scores during games.

“Pick up direct wagers on your favorite teams, parlay them together, there will be all types of event wagering allowed including in-game betting,” said Rob Norton, President of Cornish Gaming at Live Casinos.

Dozens of casinos, retail, and online operators will provide different ways to bet if the bill passes.

“Really, it is a way to engage at a much higher level with the games you enjoy watching, creating the economic stimulis and the new jobs for the community is probably one of the more exciting things we could do at this time,” said Norton.

Some of our neighboring states already allow sports betting including D.C., Delaware, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Governor Hogan is expected to finalize and sign the bill in the Fall. The second Maryland location will open in North Bethesda’s award-winning Pike & Rose at the end of the year.