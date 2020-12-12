Speed cameras are still clicking away in Maryland school zones

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — School-zone speed cameras are still operating although most public schools are distant learning.

According to AAA, in Montgomery County, close to 150 thousand speed camera tickets were issued from April to September this year, the same time when schools were empty.

Although schools are closed, those speeding cameras are still clicking away and there is no ground to fight these tickets unless you can fight that you were not driving more than 12 miles per hour over the limit.

These speeding cameras also are a moneymaker for the state and the jurisdictions. Between fiscal years 2014 and 2019, they brought in nearly 347 million dollars in revenue to Maryland.

While some motorists feel the speed cameras are running to fill budget holes caused by the pandemic, authorities deny this scenario.