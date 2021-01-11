Southwest Airlines evacuates flight at BWI after receiving “written threat”

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Monday night, Southwest Airlines flight 2104 into Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) had to evacuate passengers after identifying a “written threat,” according to the airline.

The flight crew reportedly followed protocol by notifying authorities and moving the aircraft to a “remote location” before police boarded the plane and transferred all 95 passengers and six crew members to the airport terminal on buses.

In a statement to WDVM, the airline said, “We fully cooperated with authorities as they took extra precautionary measures to secure and thoroughly review the aircraft. The plane has been cleared and we are reuniting passengers with their luggage. We apologize to our Customers for the inconvenience, the Safety of our Employees and Customers always remains our upmost priority.”

WDVM also reached out to the airport for more information and received this statement, “Law enforcement investigated a suspicious message discovered on board Southwest Airlines flight 2104. The flight from Phoenix arrived at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport at about 5:15 p.m….Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft was parked at a remote area of the airfield. Passengers were offloaded safely from the aircraft on to shuttle buses, and brought to the airport terminal. Law enforcement personnel concluded their investigation, and determined there was no credible threat. There were no injuries related to the incident.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.