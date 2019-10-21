Southern Airways suspended at Hagerstown Regional Airport

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Flights offered by Southern Airways were ultimately suspended Monday morning according to Airport Director Garrison Plessinger.

Hagerstown Regional Airport’s Essential Air Service waiver eligibility was suspended due to failure to meet 2018’s Fiscal Year reports. However, staff members said last week they were frustrated since they are now meeting 2019’s Fiscal Year requirements, and the termination is based on old and outdated data.

The Regional Airport will still offer flights through Allegiant Airlines.

This story will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news updates and alerts by downloading the LocalDVM news app. Click here to view our apps.