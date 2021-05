BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Southbound Rockville Pike is closed to thru traffic at Edson Lane due to a water main break near Strathmore Avenue as of 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said that northbound Rockville Pike is still passable.

Montgomery County Police asked drivers to look out for police direction or find an alternate route while driving in the area.