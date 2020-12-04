South Lake Elementary to get a new school building in 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council has officially approved a new building project at Gaithersburg’s South Lake Elementary School.

The $5.8 million project that is now scheduled to be completed in 2023 will include a complete teardown of the existing school which was built back in 1972.

South Lake is a school that is currently overcrowded with nearly 900 students in a building meant for 694. it also has numerous other issues including rodent infestation and air quality issues. The impact from the pandemic originally led the council to put this project on the backburner. But council members are glad they found themselves in a heap of good trouble.

“To be honest, it helps to be pushed,” said council member Will Jawando. “Kudos to my colleagues and the council and our staff to getting this done, it’s really going to improve the lives of many students and families once we do get back in school.”

According to the council, the project will be funded through savings from other projects that came in under budget.