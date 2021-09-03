South Hagerstown High School Asst. Principal shown pushing student to the ground, put on administrative leave

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An assistant principal at a local high school in Hagerstown has been put on administrative leave after a disturbing video was posted online of an incident that occurred on the very first day of school.

A video has been circulating on social media of one of the assistant principals at South Hagerstown High School involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a female student on August 30th, 2021. He is seen cursing at her and then pushing her to the ground.

The assistant principal has not been identified.

Washington County Public Schools has released a statement to WDVM regarding the issue that reads:

“The Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) Human Resources Department takes seriously any instance when an employee’s conduct is in question. The staff acts quickly and follows a consistent process when reviewing a reported concern about a staff member. In some instances, the matter must be referred to another agency for appropriate investigation and action.

“WCPS is a mandatory reporter of child abuse and neglect. Furthermore, the school system fully cooperates with law enforcement investigations involving employees,” the school system said.

Hagerstown Police Department has confirmed the family of this student has filed a report with the department. HPD also confirmed that an investigation has been open about the incident.