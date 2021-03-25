South County YMCA almost ready to open

URBANA, Md. (WDVM) — After 7 seven years of planning, the South County Family Y in Urbana is finally complete.

The new 62,000 square foot facility features a state-of-the-art pool, fitness center, fun zone, gymnasium, rooftop deck, and numerous gathering spaces, and more. Frederick County YMCA CEO, Chris Colville says this space will help serve the rapidly growing Urbana area.

“This is probably the fates growing area within Frederick County and so we kind of wanted to take advantage of that,” said Colville. “It’s also an underserved area of the community. There really aren’t a lot of amenities or places for kids to congregate or activities for families and so we thought the Y was instrumental and it could be instrumental in connecting those dots.”

Members of the YMCA of Frederick County have access to both facilities, the Downtown Y and the South County Family Y, as well as discounts on programs offered at their ancillary locations including the Green Valley Child Care Center, Camp West Mar, Y Arts Center and the Y Gymnastics Warehouse.

The South County YMCA will open on April 5. The facility will hold an open house on April 10 & 11.